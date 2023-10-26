Tenneco to showcase latest Ride Solutions, Clean Air, Systems Protection technologies at Japan Mobility Show

Company’s advanced electronic and passive dampers helping OEMs deliver superior driving experience

Tenneco will showcase several of its latest technologies for light vehicles, commercial trucks and other applications during the inaugural Japan Mobility Show, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 2023, at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center. The event, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, is expected to attract up to 1 million visitors to its exhibits of the latest passenger vehicle and commercial truck models, motorcycles, and parts, tools, tires, and electronic accessories. The Tenneco stand, W4110, can be found in the center’s West Hall.

Tenneco will display an array of leading-edge solutions engineered to provide cleaner, more efficient, and reliable vehicle performance. These include advanced electronic and passive suspension technologies from the company’s Monroe Ride Solutions business group; an innovative emissions aftertreatment solution from the Tenneco Clean Air business group; and several new products from the Tenneco Systems Protection business, which develops and manufactures protective sleeving and shielding solutions for transportation, industrial, defense, electronics, and other uses.

“Modern mobility solutions are revolutionizing the way consumers experience the convenience, comfort and enjoyment of driving while also helping protect the environment,” said Romain Nollet, Group Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions, Tenneco. “We are proud of Tenneco’s achievements in contributing to and enabling this transformation in partnership with the world’s leading vehicle OEMs. We encourage all who attend this exciting new show to discover our latest innovations by visiting the Tenneco stand.”

Tenneco will highlight several technologies already widely deployed by leading vehicle OEMs as well as next-generation, market-ready solutions engineered to address emerging customer needs. These include:

Monroe Ride Solutions

Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Solutions business will display several innovative solutions that are helping OEMs achieve impressive new levels of customer satisfaction, including Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe technology, one of the world’s most popular electronic suspension systems. Already available on scores of passenger car models, CVSAe technology features electronic dampers that continuously adapt to changing road conditions, resulting in optimal handling and comfort. Drivers can select their preferred suspension setting – Comfort, Standard or Sport – for any driving environment. CVSAe technology’s exceptional tunability and minimal power consumption have made it a leading choice for the latest electric vehicle models.

Tenneco also will highlight its comprehensive portfolio of Monroe OE Solutions mono- and double-tube passive shock absorbers, each available with any of several versatile valving technologies to help OEMs deliver superior ride and handling characteristics in virtually any type of passenger vehicle, commercial truck or bus.

Click here to learn more about Monroe Intelligent Suspension and here for Monroe OE Solutions (passive) suspension technologies.

Clean Air

Show attendees also can learn about Tenneco’s innovative Cold Start Thermal Unit (CSTU), an integral heat source for passenger car, light-duty and commercial vehicle aftertreatment systems that enables OEMs to meet increasingly strict emissions standards. Available for gasoline and diesel applications, CSTU technology addresses upcoming Euro 7 requirements by directly and efficiently providing the thermal energy needed to maintain catalyst performance across the entire range of engine operation, particularly at initial engine start-up and during periods of extended idling, both primary contributors of regulated emissions.

In addition to offering reduced complexity and cost compared to other emissions solutions, CSTU reduces the degree to which the engine must support aftertreatment system operation, opening the door to continued optimization of engines for performance and CO 2 emissions.

Also featured in the company’s stand will be the lightweight SARD Su-Z Stainless Muffler Type II for Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ models. Designed and manufactured for SARD Corporation by Tenneco, this popular muffler delivers outstanding flow characteristics combined with an edgy sound.

Click here to learn more about the technologies and capabilities of Tenneco’s Clean Air business group.

Systems Protection

Tenneco’s Systems Protection business will display its new line of thermal runaway battery protection products for the EV market as well as key, innovative products that provide optimal protection from abrasion, crash and other harsh environments found in power distribution and cooling systems. Products include: FyreJacket™ 1650, a coated textile sleeve specifically designed to provide superior protection against thermal runaway while maintaining outstanding dielectric protection in EV applications; Protexx-Shield™ 7005, a thin, flexible thermal and flame barrier offering anti-propagation protection within EV battery packs; Textalu™ 1202, a fiberglass textile with an innovative silicone coating designed to provide dielectric protection, flame suppression and thermal resistance in extreme environments; CrushShield™ 2442, a self-wrapping sleeve providing superior cut-through and impact protection for electrical cables; and FlexGuard™ LD, a lightweight, flexible sleeve that delivers effective abrasion protection and temperature resistance in automotive applications.

Tenneco Systems Protection solutions are used by a wide range of OEMs and other customers in the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, aerospace, railway, defense, and industrial markets. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE: Tenneco