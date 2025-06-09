Tenneco Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress on Emissions and Energy Goals

Tenneco LLC (“Tenneco”) today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, outlining continued progress against the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Now in its seventh year, the report reflects performance in alignment with leading global standards, including GRI, and reinforces Tenneco’s commitment to sustainable, high-impact growth.

Guided by a clear purpose—to be the most trusted partner and the world’s best manufacturer and distributor in the transportation industry—Tenneco’s sustainability strategy is built on The Tenneco Way: a culture of accountability, speed, and disciplined execution that drives performance and long-term value.

In 2024, Tenneco made measurable progress toward its 2030 targets vs. 2019 baseline, including:

A 23% reduction in energy consumption

A 21% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions

An 18% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2)

78% of operational waste recycled across global manufacturing sites

89% of locations certified to ISO 14001 Environmental Management System standards

“At Tenneco, we know sustainability and performance go hand in hand. In 2024, we proved that operational discipline and smart execution can deliver measurable environmental impact. These results reflect the strength of our teams, the clarity of our purpose, and the power of The Tenneco Way to drive long-term value.”

Additional highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

A 30% reduction in recordable safety incidents since 2019

Completion of a double materiality assessment aligned with EU CSRD requirements

Launch of a new product lifecycle assessment tool to inform sustainable sourcing and innovation

A top 3% EcoVadis sector ranking, earning a Silver Medal score of 72

To read the full report, click here.

