Tenneco marks 30 years in China with new investments and future-ready technologies at Auto Shanghai 2025

Tenneco, a leading global automotive supplier, is marking more than 30 years of successful operations in China by showcasing local investments, industry partnerships, and advanced mobility solutions at Auto Shanghai 2025

Tenneco, a leading global automotive supplier, is marking more than 30 years of successful operations in China by showcasing local investments, industry partnerships, and advanced mobility solutions at Auto Shanghai 2025.

More than just “Made in China,” Tenneco is expanding its presence, deepening its commitment and investing in long-term growth across the region. With a strong global foundation and deep local integration, Tenneco continues to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner to China’s top OEMs—delivering world-class capability with local speed and execution.

“China is a key market for Tenneco’s future growth, and we remain confident in the strength and future of the Chinese automotive industry,” said Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco. “Our transformation over the past two years has positioned us as one of the most agile and competitive Tier 1 suppliers in the world. With that foundation, we are committed to continued investment and long-term growth in China.”

Leading with—and for—China

Tenneco has approximately 7,000 employees in China across 33 sites in 24 cities, supporting engineering, R&D, testing, manufacturing, and aftermarket services. The company’s strong local leadership team and empowered workforce play a vital role in delivering customized, high-performance solutions for the Chinese market.

To support its growth strategy, Tenneco is making key investments in 2024 to expand local capability and innovation in China:

A new Beijing Suspension Technical Center (December 2024)

A GTR-compliant Brake Emissions Lab in Chongqing (November 2024)

Expanded capabilities across Clean Air and Powertrain development centers

“We’re not just here to serve the market—we’re growing with it,” said Sean Li, President of Tenneco APAC. “Our long-term success in China is built on trust, partnership, and local execution. Our customers rely on us to move quickly and think ahead, and we’re proud to deliver that through empowered teams and world-class capability across the region.”

Showcasing innovation: Green, intelligent, and safe mobility

At Auto Shanghai, Tenneco is highlighting advanced technologies that directly support China’s goals for sustainable, intelligent, and safer mobility:

Clean Air: Compact hybrid emission systems optimized for packaging efficiency and compliance with China 6b and Euro 7

Powertrain: Ultra-quiet, high-performance powertrain components and Champion® ignition for REEV market

Suspension: CVSA2 intelligent suspension systems that adapt in real time to improve comfort, handling, and ride safety

Braking Systems: New generation low-emission brake to meet EU7 brake emission regulation

Aftermarket: OE-quality parts through trusted brands like Monroe®, Ferodo®, Champion®, Walker®, and MOOG®, supported by strong regional distribution

Tenneco’s China-based teams are also driving global innovation—leading PHEV and smart suspension development programs that are now deployed in key markets worldwide.

A people-driven advantage

Tenneco’s success is powered by its people. The company has been named a top-tier employer in China for 10 consecutive years and has developed more than 300 local management trainees through its leadership pipeline. In 2024, four China-based teams were honored with the TENNX CEO Award, the highest internal recognition across Tenneco’s global workforce of more than 60,000 employees.

The company’s culture—The Tenneco Way—continues to drive performance, collaboration, and results throughout the region, ensuring that Tenneco China remains a high-performing partner to Chinese customers—and a leader in the mobility industry.

SOURCE: Tenneco