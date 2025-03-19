Tenneco: 2024 Mahindra Thar ROXX, features Monroe OE Solutions dampers with next-generation rebound stop technology

The 2024 Mahindra Thar ROXX from Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. is the first new passenger vehicle to feature Monroe® OE Solutions passive dampers fitted with Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Refine™ Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop (AHRS), which minimizes suspension rebound topping energy and noise during offroad driving and in other extreme environments

The new Thar ROXX, unveiled in Kochi on 15th August 2024, offers an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology. Positioned as “‘THE’ SUV,” the five-door model is a fully capable on- and off-road SUV that comfortably seats five. With its All-New M_GLYDE Platform, it is engineered for a smooth ride and precise handling, ensuring class-leading dynamics on and off the road. To ensure exceptional ride and handling performance in all driving conditions, Mahindra and Mahindra selected Monroe OE Solutions double-tube dampers featuring the next-generation Ride Refine AHRS, a highly tunable secondary valve that works in concert with each damper’s main valve to absorb peak loads during high-energy bumps and when encountering deep potholes. This unique capability ensures optimal energy absorption to decrease body control without compromising passenger comfort.

“Ride Refine AHRS technology delivers premium damping performance and an exceptionally broad tuning range,” said Hal Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions. “Our growing portfolio of Ride Refine secondary valve systems opens the door to a vast new range of ride tuning and performance capabilities available through conventional passive dampers.”

The new Ride Refine AHRS features an innovative pressure tube and a proprietary high strength sealing ring that provide a smooth and progressive transition to hydraulic rebound stop activation. The system allows OEMs to deliver a comfortable ride in all vehicles, but especially in SUVs.

Each OE Solutions damper on the Thar ROXX also features the Monroe MTV CL piston valve, providing digressive damping characteristics for enhanced handling performance, and the Ride Refine RC1 valve, which applies frequency dependent damping to smooth out high-frequency wheel motions.

SOURCE: Tenneco