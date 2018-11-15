Tencent selects HERE as global provider of map and places data

Tencent, one of the world’s biggest online service providers, has selected HERE Technologies as their main provider of global map content and places information. As part of the partnership, HERE will power the mapping platform from Tencent outside of China with its location platform and Places data, including Japan. This platform supports all Tencent products and services, including the well-known chat and instant messaging applications WeChat and QQ.





“Leading companies from around the world and across industries trust HERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data and location services. We’re delighted to expand our work with Tencent by supporting its large user base with fresh global maps and accurate places information,” said Leon van de Pas, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. “We look forward to exploring further opportunities in our partnership with Tencent in the future.”