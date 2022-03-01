Ten 2022 Audi models recognized for 2022 IIHS ‘TOP SAFETY PICK+’ or ‘TOP SAFETY PICK’ distinction

2022 Audi A6, A6 allroad, A7, Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, e-tron and e-tron Sportback receive “TOP SAFETY PICK+” - highest rating awarded by IIHS

The 2022 Audi A6, A6 allroad, A7, Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, e-tron and e-tron Sportback have been named the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2022 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” in the large luxury cars, midsize luxury SUVs and large SUVs categories. Additionally, the 2022 Audi A4, A5 Sportback and Audi Q8 have been named on the 2022 IIHS “TOP SAFETY PICK” vehicles list in the midsize luxury cars and large SUVs categories when equipped with “good” or “acceptable” headlights.

IIHS recognized 65 models with the 2022 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” award and another 36 models earned the TOP SAFETY PICK award for a total of 101 winners overall. The Volkswagen Group, which includes the Audi brand, was recognized with the second most 2022 awards overall and awards in both the TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ categories.

All the 2022 award winners earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. They are also available with front crash prevention systems that earn advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, as well as at least one headlight system that earns a good or acceptable rating.

The 2022 Audi designees offer a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic. Driver assistance features include:

In the case of an impending collision, Audi pre sense® rear uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to help detect an impending rear-end collision and can initiate preventive measures. Among other things, this system helps by pretensioning the front safety belts and automatically adjusting the occupants’ seats to a more optimal position.

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go helps accelerate, brake, as well as maintain speed and distance to the vehicle in front.

Adaptive cruise assist uses radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors to continuously monitor the environment and help assist with highway driving.

Active lane assist can provide steering guidance to help a driver keep the vehicle in the lane. Detecting lane markings and roadside structures allows the system to make a virtual driving path to help guide the vehicle.

Blind spots can be dangerous. With the available Audi side assist, two rear-mounted radar sensors constantly scan and track vehicles approaching from the rear. If the system detects a vehicle has moved into the blind spot, a warning light illuminates on the exterior mirror housing.

When the available parking system plus detects an object in the path of your vehicle, a visual warning appears in the MMI® touch response display, with an audible warning via a series of beeps alerting you as objects get closer.

Audi night vision assistant uses a long-range infrared camera and can react to the thermal energy given off by objects. Converted to black and white images, the information can be viewed in the instrument cluster or Audi virtual cockpit.

Using forward-facing camera and radar systems, the pedestrian and vehicle detection feature can help detect potential threats and aiding drivers by initiating preventative measures, such as providing visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations. If necessary, the car starts to apply brakes and is able to bring the vehicle to a full stop.

SOURCE: IIHS