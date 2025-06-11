Teletrac Navman enhances Safety Analytics with HERE location services

By augmenting TN360 platform with HERE’s road attribute data, fleet managers can reliably inform driver safety & training programs

Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announces a contract extension with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to provide customers with the most up-to-date driver safety data as a Preferred Supplier.

Teletrac Navman integrates high-quality map data and location services from HERE, including geocoding and search, route matching, map attributes, and speed limit data. Using this information, Teletrac Navman TN360 customers can report on events, such as harsh driving and speeding, and use this data for driver safety training and scorecards. Fleet operators can also measure risk and communicate safe driving principles to their drivers. Further, they can record and benchmark driver data, including poor driving behaviors; assign drivers a score based on their performance; and view incidents with Safety Analytics communicated via post-trip analytics, reports, and dashboards.

As part of the collaboration, HERE will include updated attributes, such as road speed limits, low bridges, and road signs, synchronized into safety reports updated more frequently so events are accurately recorded and reported.

“Customers trying to promote safety in their fleets need the most accurate information to inform training programs and manage risk,” said Doug Haebig, Director of Product Management, Teletrac Navman. “Using post trip analytics, customers can look retrospectively at behavior and ensure that driver safety programs are informed using the most up-to-date information.”

TN360 analyzes data captured by telematics devices and provides unique insight into driver performance. From speed and idle time, to acceleration and braking, drivers are ranked to help identify high-risk drivers and discover opportunities for improvement. Further, with real data, fleet operators can provide corrective training and coaching in the areas that make a difference.

“For more than 15 years, HERE and Teletrac Navman have worked together to provide fleet operators with the tools and information they need to accelerate their operations across first, middle and last mile,” said Stuart Ryan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies. “By incorporating HERE Location Services and road attribute data into TN360, operators get greater visibility into their fleet movements and the status of the road ahead, improving driver safety and the safety of everyone on the road.”

SOURCE: Business Wire