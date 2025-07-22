Teletrac Navman debuts Multi IQ; AI-powered camera delivers 360 visibility and enhanced safety insights for fleet operators

Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, today announced the debut of its Multi IQ Camera, a cloud-based dashcam solution designed for operators of large commercial vehicles that want to increase visibility to improve safety and also benefit from the AI capabilities of forward facing and driver cameras

Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, today announced the debut of its Multi IQ Camera, a cloud-based dashcam solution designed for operators of large commercial vehicles that want to increase visibility to improve safety and also benefit from the AI capabilities of forward facing and driver cameras.

The Multi IQ Camera can connect up to five cameras across the vehicle: cab interior, side, rear, cargo area or undercarriage cameras, alongside its built-in high-definition dual-front and driver-facing dashcam. The multi-cam format addresses the key challenges faced by trucks and large vehicle combinations where blind spots are significant and ever-present.

“The Multi IQ Camera represents a breakthrough — it’s the first, fully-integrated, AI-powered solution that works effortlessly with our TN360 fleet management platform to deliver a complete visual footprint of the entire vehicle,” said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer at Teletrac Navman. “We’re equipping fleet operators with real-time video coverage from every angle, combined with smart insights they can act on. From minimizing blind spots and improving driver coaching to protecting against false claims, this technology helps fleets operate more safely and efficiently.”

Providing full situational awareness for fleet managers and drivers across every size of fleet vehicle, the Multi IQ Camera solution uses advanced AI analytics to detect and flag incidents, such as drowsiness, distracted drivers, risky driving and potential collisions that require action and records them in high definition. These events can then be used for further driver coaching or if needed, for evidentiary needs.

Detection of incidents such as these are a critical feature given insights gained from Teletrac Navman’s 2025 Mobilizing the Future of Fleets Report, which discovered that 70% of businesses are experiencing the impact of distracted driving incidents, with 68% citing mobile phone use as the leading cause.

Integrated within TN360, Teletrac Navman’s fleet management platform, the new solution provides a single source of truth across video, location data, and vehicle and driver performance. With cameras introducing vast volumes of new data including events, alerts and high-definition footage, Teletrac Navman has developed intelligent workflows within TN360 to help operators manage these additional data resources, with tools that tag events for review, support driver training, and ensure key incidents are not overlooked.

Additionally, new camera health features provide visibility into camera functionality and confirm whether devices are fully operational with unobstructed vision. This allows for immediate access to footage and insights, ensuring that transport operators can make faster, data-informed decisions that protect people, assets and reputations.

“Dashboard cameras and telematics are essential tools for enhancing truck driver safety. Together, they provide real-time visibility and data that help identify risky behavior, support proactive coaching, and protect drivers with clear evidence in the event of an incident. It’s not just about monitoring — it’s about creating a safer, smarter environment on the road for everyone,” adding Rossington.

