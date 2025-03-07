Telechips unveils automotive AI accelerator ‘A2X’: featuring 200TOPS NPU for powerful AI processing performance, ready for global market launch!

Telechips, a leading fabless semiconductor company, has unveiled its game-changing automotive AI accelerator, A2X (TCA2000/TCA1000), setting a new benchmark for the future of mobility (SDV)

Telechips, a leading fabless semiconductor company, has unveiled its game-changing automotive AI accelerator, A2X (TCA2000/TCA1000), setting a new benchmark for the future of mobility (SDV). With its cutting-edge technology, A2X is ready to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven automotive systems, streamlining development processes and reducing costs for manufacturers.

The A2X is a highly integrated solution, combining sensor interfaces, data preprocessing, and AI acceleration into a single chipset. It delivers peak AI processing power while simplifying development timelines and lowering system costs. Notably, it is equipped with the largest-ever NPU (Neural Processing Unit) in a domestic automotive AI accelerator, ensuring exceptional AI controller performance and maximizing system efficiency.

Traditional autonomous driving and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) rely on a single SoC (System-on-Chip) to handle all processes, from sensor data input to image pre-processing, AI computation, vehicle prediction, and control. This approach often leads to inefficiencies in data flow, increased computational load, and over-dependence on high-performance SoCs, resulting in higher power consumption, escalating costs, and increased system complexity, ultimately burdening automotive manufacturers with lengthy development timelines.

The A2X overcomes these challenges with its 200/100TOPS NPU and100K/50KDMIPS CPU, providing unmatched AI computation performance. It features key preprocessing blocks like De-warp, Multi-scaler, and Point Cloud Accelerator, reducing the load on the main SoC and enabling real-time AI processing at peak efficiency. The A2X also offers seamless integration with ADAS and IVI processors, boosting system scalability and reinforcing the competitive edge of SDVs. It will soon support on-device AI features, including LLM/sLLM.

The automotive semiconductor market is growing rapidly. According to Global Information, the market was valued at $19.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of nearly 30% through 2030, with the share of AI semiconductors increasing each year. Major global competitors in this sector have primarily focused on high-performance SoCs with integrated AI capabilities rather than dedicated AI accelerators. With the launch of A2X, Telechips aims to aggressively expand its presence in both domestic and international markets, targeting white space opportunities in the automotive AI accelerator segment and creating sustainable growth opportunities through strategic promotions.

JK Lee , CEO of Telechips, stated, “A2X is a groundbreaking solution that combines flexible architecture with powerful AI processing capabilities, allowing customers to accelerate their technology roadmaps. As AI semiconductors become a key determinant of future mobility competitiveness, Telechips is committed to leading the automotive AI accelerator market and establishing a distinctive market position.”

StartingApril 1, Telechips will provide engineering samples (ES) of A2X to customers, preparing for mass production. Meanwhile, the company continues to expand its AI product lineup for SDVs.

SOURCE: Telechips