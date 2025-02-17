technotrans wins another major order for the battery cooling of electric buses

Follow-up order with a volume in the double-digit million-euro range

technotrans has once again received a follow-up order from a leading European electric bus manufacturer. The company will deliver battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for multiple e-bus series in an even greater scope than before. This time, the order volume is in the double-digit million-euro range. By placing this order early, the e-bus manufacturer is fully covering its requirements for 2025.

“The renewed major order strengthens our market position and demonstrates the trust placed in our technology and performance capabilities,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “By committing to us at an early stage, the customer underlines the strategic relevance of our solutions and our leading technological expertise.”

The new order builds on an existing cooperation. The original contract in May of last year was already one of technotrans’ largest in the road vehicle sector. A subsequent order in late summer of 2024 further reinforced technotrans’ position as a reliable partner for electromobility. This collaboration has now been expanded. As part of the e-bus manufacturer’s largest order to date, technotrans will continue to supply three production sites for electrified buses in France and the Czech Republic.

These energy-efficient cooling systems ensure reliable battery temperature control, enabling safe operation of electric buses. With this new major order, technotrans further expands its market position in electromobility, making an important contribution to sustainable mobility of the future.

SOURCE: technotrans