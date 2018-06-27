Technology in the new Touareg – Part 5: the head-up display projects information onto the windscreen

The Innovision cockpit in the new Touareg¹ – an interactive digital landscape consisting of display and control elements – is the blueprint for the cockpit of the future. A head-up display lends the perfect finishing touch: it projects a virtual summary of the latest key information into the driver’s selective field of vision.

Data (the vehicle’s current speed, the maximum permitted speed, etc.) and visual information from the navigation system feel as though they are projected into the space immediately in front of the Touareg, i.e. the street. This ensures the information is visible to the driver at all times. From a technical point of view, the information is actually reflected on the windscreen as a transparent display – hence the name “windshield head-up display”. At 217 mm in width and 88 mm in height, it is the largest head-up display offered by Volkswagen.

The driver can set the position (height) of the display and vary the display spectrum; in addition to the speed, features such as traffic sign recognition and navigation guidance can be activated. Warnings (such as if the vehicle exceeds the maximum permitted speed) can also be shown. This spectrum also includes information about currently activated assist systems. Pictograms and information for the ACC automatic distance control system, cruise control system, night vision assist system, lane assist system and side assist system (both of which issue lane departure warnings) can also be projected onto the windscreen. Finally, the driver can set the display brightness and colour scheme. The brightness is also automatically controlled depending on the ambient light.

