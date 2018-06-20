Technology highlights of the new Touareg – part 4

“Traffic Jam Assist” now also masters traffic jams and roadworks semi-automatically at speeds less than 34 mph

“Traffic Jam Assist” uses “ACC” (Adaptive Cruise Control) and “Lane Assist”

Partly automated driving functions take comfort to an unprecedented level. The new Touareg¹ is a ground-breaking example of this: The driver on board this luxury SUV is specifically assisted when steering, accelerating and braking by assist systems if desired. Thanks to the fusion of different systems, the Touareg can semi-automatically master irritating stop-and-go situations when “Traffic Jam Assist” is active.

This is how Traffic Jam Assist works: The camera-based “Lane Assist” and the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) assist system operating with radar are merged to form Traffic Jam Assist. Both systems must be active so that the extended semi-automated driving function is available. The driver can switch “Traffic Jam Assist” on and off together with “Adaptive Lane Guidance”. “Adaptive Lane Guidance” is an additional function of “Lane Assist” that keeps the vehicle in the middle of the lane, and in the process the driver can be assisted when steering.

In traffic jams and roadworks, the Volkswagen can follow the traffic ahead in its lane. Depending on the flow of traffic, the SUV can also be brought to a standstill and – within a defined stop time – automatically start again.

ACC, Lane Assist, Adaptive Lane Guidance and Traffic Jam Assist are assistance functions that assist the driver within the system limits. For this reason, drivers are also remains responsible for partly automated driving and must monitor the driver assist functions as well as keep their hands on the wheel. In addition, the driver must be ready to take corrective action at all times to overrule the assistance functions if necessary.

