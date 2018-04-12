HERE Technologies opens self-driving car R&D site in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, CO – The leading global provider of high-definition maps for autonomous vehicles, HERE Technologies, has opened a new R&D facility in Boulder, Colorado. The site brings together experts in geospatial engineering, machine learning and data science to work on cutting-edge processes that enable HERE’s HD Live Map to “self-heal”. This is where crowdsourced data from live car sensors are used to validate and update the high-definition map, keeping it constantly fresh and accurate.

HERE HD Live Map is essential for the overall safety and comfort of autonomous driving. The vehicle relies on the map to localize itself on the road, as well as to better understand the road environment beyond the range of its near-field sensors for strategic path planning.

“We are thrilled to open our new Boulder office and tap into Colorado’s base of talented geo-spatial engineers. HERE Technologies is the place to be for those wanting to tackle exciting engineering projects that will help shape the future of transportation and mobility. We look forward to being a champion of the local tech community and working with the area’s academic and civic institutions,” said Ralf Herrtwich, SVP and Head of Automotive and IoT at HERE Technologies.

Located at 4900 Pearl East Circle, the HERE Boulder team is currently 20 employees strong and growing. HERE is actively hiring for positions including lead and senior software engineers. The team will work closely with colleagues across the world, from Berkeley, California to Berlin, Germany, and join the company’s more than 8,500 employees across 56 countries.

The Boulder site is set up to optimize go-to-market speed for HERE’s numerous customers and partners. This includes a testing location for proof of concepts, working with production-ready methods and putting the technology into market. More than 20 automotive companies are using HERE HD Live Map for autonomous vehicle R&D. One of the first for the industry, HERE recently announced that BMW and Daimler plan to use HD Live Map in future production cars.

For more than 30 years, HERE has been a global leader in location data, analytics and platform services. HERE is backed by several investors: Audi, Bosch, BMW, Continental, Daimler, Intel and Pioneer.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.comand www.here.com