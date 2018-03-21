Techno Classica 2018: Volkswagen presents highlights from more than 60 years of research and development

The future has played a decisive role at Volkswagen since over 60 years ago. The stage it plays on is one of the most exciting and versatile areas of the automotive industry – Research and Development. Things here never stand still. Over the decades, this has been the birthplace of many groundbreaking concepts for the mobility of tomorrow, embodied by fascinating prototypes and design studies. A small, but extremely choice, selection from the legacy of Volkswagen research can be seen and admired at the Techno Classica classic car show in Essen from 21 to 25 March 2018.

Nomen ist omen: the ‘IRVW Futura’ high-tech evaluation platform

‘The car of tomorrow– a reality today’ – this was the slogan of the Integrated Research Volkswagen (IRVW) Futura, which will be fascinating visitors to the Techno Classica show. The high-tech, concept vehicle was the star of the International Motor Show (IAA) in 1989. But it wasn’t only the spectacular gull-wing doors that fascinated motor show visitors and the industry media: the Futura is a treasure house of advanced technology on wheels, already equipped 29 years ago with functions and features that have only recently found their way into the latest serial production models. These include distance sensors, parking and braking assistance functions, a navigation system, an on-board computer, and electric parking brake and other groundbreaking features.

It’s safe to say that the ESVW I was a highlight of the show

Another exhibit from the Stiftung AutoMuseum is the ‘Experimental Safety Volkswagen’ (ESVW I) from 1972, with which Volkswagen became the first European automobile manufacturer to present a research vehicle that not only exceeded all US safety requirements, but was also perfectly suitable for everyday use. The heart and soul of the 4.73-metre saloon is its extremely rigid, three-zone, safety bodyshell construction concept. Lateral collision protection, a fully-automated seat belt system with belt-tensioners, shoulder, lap and knee belts and specially-designed safety seats provided additional protection for the driver and passengers – and all that was realised an amazing 46 years ago.

Other attractions at the show: photo-souvenirs and the ‘VW-Currywurst-Bulli’

In the meantime a popular tradition at the Techno Classica show is back again this year. Anyone who would like to take home a lasting memory of the Techno Classica 2018 has the chance to have their photo taken with the VW exhibit of their choice by Volkswagen Classic photographers – and it’s completely free of charge. There’s naturally also a great way of keeping body and soul together: On the open area of the fair site the ‘Currywurst-Bulli’ will be delighting guests with the popular snack that will be celebrating its 45th birthday in 2018 – the now legendary Volkswagen Currywurst.

Volkswagen will be showing three themed worlds at the Techno Classica

Around 190,000 visitors are expected at this year’s Techno Classica – and there are plenty of things for them to see at the Volkswagen stand: In addition to the thematic complex ‘Models for the future’, with the Futura und ESVW I research vehicles, the ‘Dreams on wheels’ zone will be showing exclusive soft-top prototypes from the Karmann Collection in Osnabrück. Motor sport fans can look forward to the twin-engined ‘Pike’s Peak’ Golf with 400 kW/600 hp of pure power, with which Volkswagen competed in the international hill climb event of the same name in the USA in 1987. So, if you’re at the Techno Classica, don’t forget to visit Hall 7.0 – it really has something for everyone.