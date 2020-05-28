Tech talk: Audi, Traffic Light Information and the future of what—and how—to drive

We’re publishing a “Tech talk” series to share more about the people and technology behind our cars – who and what makes an Audi an Audi. We hope you enjoy the series! To see all “Tech talk” articles, click here.

V2I. C-V2X. DSRC. What’s it all mean? Why is it more important to you than you might think?

Because, make no mistake: It’s all very important to not just know what you’ll be driving in the future but how you’ll be driving it.

Audi has been on the forefront of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technologies for more than a decade—all with the aim of creating intelligent, more engaged vehicles that add value to drivers.

Today’s technologies include Traffic Light Information (TLI), which is offered with a subscription to Audi connect® PRIME in most Audi vehicles on sale today, and provides a countdown in the instruments of how long a traffic light will remain red before turning green (Time to Green—TTG). TLI can also offer recommended driving speeds (Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory—GLOSA) to limit the number of red lights hit—which also carries the benefit of helping conserve fuel. Connected to infrastructure as well, using TLI, cities will soon be able to aggregate data to see how long cars are waiting at lights and optimize signal timing for better traffic flow.

