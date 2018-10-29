Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Collaborate to set up World-Class 5G Labs in Tokyo and Bengaluru

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, and Rakuten Mobile Network Inc., the mobile network subsidiary of Rakuten Group, the Japan-based global leader in internet services, signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to collaborate on building world-class next generation (4G & 5G) software defined network laboratories in Tokyo and Bengaluru.

This collaboration will drive innovation to bring about the transformation of mobile network technology and enhance customer experience for users in Japan. The announcement comes on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan and meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to further strengthen Indo-Japan business ties.

With this collaboration, Rakuten and Tech Mahindra aim to build a world-class 5G ready network lab which will be one of its kind in the industry. With Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in the 5G domain – Mobile Networks, IT, Cloud and Enterprise Applications, and Rakuten’s vision to create a resilient fully automated 5G ready network in Japan and beyond, the labs in Tokyo and Bengaluru will focus on fostering innovation in the telecom space. Tech Mahindra will also provide network integration capabilities to add value to the lab operations.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “5G has the capability to unlock unprecedented opportunities in every industry vertical and domain. Our collaboration with Rakuten will help us further drive innovation in the 5G space, and enable us to enhance customer experience and lead the transformation in mobile network technology from the forefront”.

Mickey Mikitani, Chairman, President and CEO, Rakuten, Inc. said, “Rakuten is on the path to launching the most disruptive innovation in the mobile industry to date to consumers in October 2019, delivering unprecedented convenience to users across our ecosystem of over 70 e-commerce, fintech and communications services. As we prepare for this launch, we are very excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to launch world-class labs in Tokyo and Bengaluru that will contribute to creation of the next generation of mobile broadband, enabled by 5G, and the transformation of industries across the globe.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on 5G technology and is currently engaged with multiple service providers globally on their network transformation journey.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 16,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non – U.S. Company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

SOURCE: Tech Mahindra