Tech Mahindra and Israel Aerospace Industries to provide next generation cyber solutions and services to state and enterprise customers in India and globally

The strategic partnership will leverage IAI‘s national-grade cybersecurity capability and Tech Mahindra’s cyber expertise across industries to address the cyber warfare of the future

New Delhi, Tel Aviv, October 03, 2018: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions and ELTA Systems Ltd., a group and subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), globally recognized as a leader in developing military and commercial aerospace technology and one of Israel’s leading cyber security companies, have partnered to combine IAI‘s national-grade cyber security technologies and Tech Mahindra’s domain expertise across industries and verticals, to provide cutting edge cyber solutions and services to government and enterprise customers in India and around the world.

The partnership will enable the companies to design and deliver bespoke Security Operation Centres (C-SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and Forensic Laboratories, leveraging on state of the art automation and orchestration tools, AI and Machine learning analytics and best of breed technology. The partnership will also offer consultation, training and managed security services, based on national grade methodologies and procedures, and develop new future ready technologies that meet the evolving challenges of the cyber domain.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “We are excited to partner with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today’s digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework. Partnership with IAI will be a multiplier force for Tech Mahindra’s robust cyber security expertise world over.”

Tech Mahindra’s Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities along with IAI’s broad suite of cyber intelligence & defense products, proven methodology and constant innovation will synergize to innovate and establish new services in areas of cyber intelligence, protection, monitoring, identification and integrated cyber resilience. The solutions will help governments, organizations and critical infrastrucutre to keep pace with emerging cyber threats.

Esti Peshin, VP and General Manager of IAI’s Cyber Division, said, “We are excited to collaborate with our strategic partner, Tech Mahindra, a company present in 90+ countries. We are confident that Mahindra’s experienced cyber security professionals will equip IAI with a sustainable competitive advantage, improving our ability to scale rapidly and prevent cyber-attacks with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

The partnership will endeavour to provide a holistic end-to-end approach that serves defence forces, governments, critical infrastructures and large enterprises with state-of-the art cyber security & monitoring capabilities.

Rajiv Singh, Sr. Vice President & Global Head of Cybersecurity unit of Tech Mahindra said, “IAI’s practical experience of protecting governments around the world from cyber-attacks, as well as hands-on and operational experience in cyber threat intelligence solutions, training, digital forensics, communication security and cyber security will compliment Tech Mahindra’s established cyber security practice. Together we will create elite Cyber Warriors and AI based defence capabilities to combat advanced cyber threats and cyber-crime faced by Government entities and Police forces”

He further added, “IAI’s advanced military grade cyber security capabilities combined with Tech Mahindra’s Intelligent SOC will deliver compelling cyber security solutions for Banking, Insurance, Telecom, Critical Infrastructure, Utility and other sectors across the globe”.

About Israel Aerospace Industries

IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and Defence Company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including satellites, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, cyber solutions and more. ELTA Systems, is one of Israel’s leading defense electronics companies and a global leader in the field of Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), Early Warning and Control, Homeland Security (HLS), Self-Protection and Self-Defense, and Fire Control applications.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2018 list).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, and information technology and vacation ownership.

SOURCE: Tech Mahindra