Tech Mahindra and Govt. of Bangladesh sign MoU to foster digital startup ecosystem development in Bangladesh

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Bangladesh to foster the growth of digital startup ecosystem in Bangladesh, by providing guidance and mentoring to the budding entrepreneurs. The MoU was signed in presence of H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Shri Piyush Goyal – Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Government of India. As part of the comprehensive growth framework outlined within the MoU, Tech Mahindra will be assisting new-age technology startups in the country, focusing on future technologies like Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning, to leverage digital growth opportunities across its global network.

Startup Bangladesh is a concrete initiative by the Government of Bangladesh to create new opportunities, develop technical skills and help realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh. As part of the MoU, Tech Mahindra will extend collaboration opportunities to the innovators of Startup Bangladesh to engage with its research and development arm Makers Lab, which has global footprint including India, US, Europe and Australia. This collaboration will take up initiatives like Ideathons and Hackathons across educational institutions in Bangladesh. This will help generate awareness about digital technologies and inculcate a culture of innovative thinking. For selected tech startups, Tech Mahindra will provide support in leveraging its global expertise in solving problems in Bangladesh.

State Minister for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak who exchanged the MoU on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, said, “With an eye on Globalization and future growth opportunities, the Government of Bangladesh is committed to establish a national entrepreneurship platform in the country that will help strengthen an innovation economy. We are pleased to extend our association with Tech Mahindra to power the vision of becoming a leading global digital economy.”

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Bangladesh has demonstrated great commitment towards strengthening the digital growth agenda by making requisite investments in developing skills, new technologies and nurturing entrepreneurship. We are delighted to be partnering with Bangladesh in mentoring the local talent to capitalize on the huge growth potential the region has to offer.”

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Bangladesh is one of the most prominent emerging markets in the Asian region. The thrust by the Government in developing digital technologies, encouraging entrepreneurship and nurturing a digital ecosystem, are all reflective of the country’s commitment to translate the vision of “Digital Bangladesh” into a reality. With our deep industry expertise, we at Tech Mahindra are looking forward to partner with Startup Bangladesh in their endeavor to leverage digital technologies for sustainable development and growth.” He added, “I thank the Bangladesh ICT Ministry and Indian High Commission in Bangladesh for bringing this together.”

As part of TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra aims to leverage its global expertise in the use of cutting-edge digital technologies such as Blockchain, 5G – Telecom of the Future, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Internet of Things to develop solutions that cater to the rapid evolving needs of the citizens in Bangladesh.

SOURCE: Tech Mahindra