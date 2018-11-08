TE Connectivity to demonstrate its expertise and solutions meeting the challenges of the connected world at electronica 2018

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, will showcase how it is responding to the challenges of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected world at electronica 2018.

At its booth (Hall B2, Booth 225) at the Nov. 13-16 trade fair, TE will demonstrate its extensive expertise in terminals, connectors, antennas, relays and sensors technology to address these challenges in a Tech Talk program that will incorporate 25 presentations over three days. It will also show several new products and technology highlights in a series of exhibits and demos.

Key themes and industries include:

The future is fast: preparing for 5G

The 5G infrastructure will address the speed, latency and bandwidth issues that hamper today’s 4G networks, but needs the technological innovation of companies like TE to be fully realized.

Sensors and components to power the 5G future. At the show, TE will introduce its new ERFV RF (radio frequency) Coax Connectors for 5G wireless applications

Network solutions that support speeds up to 100 times those of 4G networks

With much broader bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G will be integrated into infrastructure, impacting automated manufacturing, processing, retail and agriculture

Connecting cars to the cloud

With consumers demanding seamless connectivity between home, work, mobile devices and their vehicles, connecting cars to the cloud with 5G performance is vital.

End-to-end data connectivity within cars, industrial vehicles and beyond

HIRSCHMANN MOBILITY antenna technology for 5G

High-speed data connectivity for vehicle-to-cloud infrastructure

Enabling Connected Transportation

By meeting the connectivity challenges of powertrain electrification, even in harsh environments, TE innovations are paving the way for a new generation of all-electric, fully autonomous vehicles.

E-mobility and the path to faster EV charging

End-to-end connectivity for autonomous driving

The challenges of miniaturized automotive connectors

Enabling the Connected Home

As smart-home popularity grows, TE is developing a broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions for home appliances and devices, lighting, HVAC, security and more, enabling their connectivity and control in the automated home.

The expanded role of the smart kitchen

The importance of reliability in the smart home

Connectivity and sensor solutions for home appliances and devices, lighting, HVAC, security, and more

Enabling the Connected Factory

TE is enabling the smart factory and growth of Industry 4.0 by introducing high-performance information and communication technologies – products that connect computers, information systems, sensors, relays, robotics, tools, building facilities, materials and products – to each other.

Leveraging smart factories to save manufacturers space, time and cost

Improving manufacturing efficiency and quality, lessen machinery downtime, and enhance supply-chain control

Benefiting consumers by bringing innovative products to market faster

Sensing the Connected Future

TE’s intelligent, efficient and powerful sensors portfolio are driving innovation for companies and consumers around the world and throughout every industry.

Solutions for measuring position, pressure, temperature, humidity, force, vibration and much more, including a highly engineered sensor portfolio for harsh environments

Sensors Solutions booth (Hall B3, #311) will feature several new products, an IoT Smart Factory Augmented Reality experience and a model of the rLoop pod designed for the futuristic Hyperloop high-speed transport system

“With the rapid rise of 5G networking, cloud computing and vehicle-to-everything communication, we are seeing a convergence of diverse technologies,” notes Alan Amici, chief technology officer, Transportation Solutions at TE Connectivity. “The common denominator is the connectivity provided by TE, as exemplified by the car-to-cloud trend, which will be enhanced by the adoption and implementation of 5G.”

TE Connectivity at electronica

Visit the TE Connectivity booth, Hall B2, #225, and TE Sensors Solutions booth, Hall B3, #311, to view the latest products, interact with leading experts and gain key insights into the technologies and strategies that are driving next-generation architectures, system reliability and robustness, high performance, and smarter design. Download a complete schedule of TE’s Tech Talks at electronica here.

HIRSHMANN MOBILITY, ERFV RF, TE, TE Connectivity, the TE Connectivity logo and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

SOURCE: TE Connectivity