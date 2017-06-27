TE Connectivity to share insights on sensor innovations and applications at Sensors Expo and conference 2017

E Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensor solutions, will share new insights on sensor innovations and applications at this year’s Sensor Expo and Conference in San Jose, CA.

Sensor experts from TE will be at booth #822 to discuss the latest sensor technologies and application solutions across industries. Additionally TE Connectivity, along with Arrow Electronics and Indiegogo, will be giving away 100 MEAS Pi weather shields during the Sensors Expo. More information on this giveaway can be found here.

Experts from TE will participate in the following sessions at Sensors Expo 2017:

Women in Sensor Engineering (WISE) Program

Petrina Zaraszczak, Director of Global Key Accounts, will be at the WISE program on Wednesday, June 28 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm. Come join to get inspired by female engineers working on sensors and the contributions they make to the sensors community!

Conference Session: How Harsh/Critical Environments Are Driving Sensor Innovation

Karmjit Sidhu, Senior Director Business Development, presents on Thursday, June 29 at 2:30pm. He will discuss miniaturization, mobility and the combined technologies that make environments using sensors extremely challenging. He will also show how these advanced sensors have opened new worlds, enabling us to sense things in places never before obtainable and outline what these advancements mean for future systems.

“As an organization, TE Connectivity has been dedicated to building a world-class sensor portfolio, and the proof is in the applications; our sensor products can be found in applications from the far reaches of space to the deep sea,” said Sidhu. “TE is excited to participate in this year’s Sensors Expo and discuss sensor needs, trends and innovations with our fellow engineers across industries.”

TE Sensor Innovation

With engineering expertise in areas as diverse as the connected home, the connected car and the connected factory, TE is helping enable a connected world by sensing data, power and signals in areas and environments never before possible. Offering one of the broadest sensor portfolios in the industry, the company meets a wide range of application needs through customized solutions and close customer collaboration.

TE’s sensor technologies accurately measure physical characteristics such as pressure, temperature, position, vibration and humidity with high reliability and performance in extreme conditions and harsh environments.

TE provides its customers with a broad portfolio of sensor and connectivity solutions and advanced manufacturing and engineering expertise through a continued focus on innovation and solutions for increasingly harsh environments. In addition to being a Top 100 Global Innovator for the sixth year in a row by Clarivate Analytics, TE was named one of the world’s most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the third year running.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.