TE Connectivity to report first quarter results on January 24, 2018

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 before trading begins on January 24, 2018. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity’s website: investors.te.com

By telephone: For both “listen-only” participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 230-1059, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (612) 234-9960.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. ETon January 24, 2018, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 7, 2018. The dial-in number for participants in the United States is (800) 475-6701. For participants outside the United States, the dial-in number is (320) 365-3844. The replay access code for all callers is 441428.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

