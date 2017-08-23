TE Connectivity to participate in 2017 Citi Global Technology Conference on September 6, 2017

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Heath Mitts will present at the 2017 Citi Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at 3:05 p.m. EDT at the Hilton Hotel in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available on TE Connectivity’s investor relations website at http://investors.te.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live webcast and can be accessed at the same website.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a $12 billion global technology leader. Our commitment to innovation enables advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. TE’s unmatched breadth of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest of environments, helps build a safer, greener, smarter and more connected world. With 75,000 people – including more than 7,000 engineers – working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, we help ensure that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS – www.TE.com

