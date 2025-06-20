TCS accelerates software-defined vehicle innovation in Europe with launch of three new hubs

TCS sets up two new Automotive Delivery Centres in Germany – in Munich and in Villingen-Schwenningen, as well as an Engineering Centre in Romania, to drive transformation in the auto sector

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced the expansion of its capabilities in the rapidly evolving Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) space. TCS sets up two new Automotive Delivery Centers in Germany – located in Munich and Villingen-Schwenningen as well as an engineering center in Romania. These new hubs mark a strategic move to help TCS’ global automotive clients accelerate their transition to next-gen mobility solutions.

The delivery centers in Germany will support automakers in developing and deploying TCS’ software-driven services that cater to autonomous driving, infotainment, safety systems, and connected vehicle technologies. Meanwhile, the engineering center in Romania will focus on designing and building advanced automotive software platforms to support early-stage development and innovation. This expansion is part of TCS’ long-term strategy to strengthen its end-to-end automotive software capabilities, chip-to-cloud technologies, and services.

The strategic location of these centers will enable close collaboration with leading European OEMs and global automotive enterprises, providing nearshore capabilities. The new centers currently house over 100 talented professionals who will work together with more than 2000 SDV Engineers across TCS global locations. This diverse and global talent pool will enable the development of next generation automotive platforms for digital cockpits and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and other critical SDV functions — supporting the full product lifecycle from concept and development to production and post-launch support.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering at TCS, said, “These new centers will position TCS at the forefront of automotive innovation, enabling us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in autonomous driving and advanced cockpit systems. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to leading the transformation in the Software-Defined Vehicles space.”

TCS’ expansion aligns with the global automotive industry’s shift toward software-defined, connected, and autonomous mobility. As demand grows for intelligent vehicle technologies, TCS is well-positioned to lead the transformation. Europe is a strategically significant location for TCS’ automotive delivery hubs due to its robust automotive industry and the presence of numerous leading automotive manufacturers in the region. TCS has been serving automotive customers in Europe for the past 25 years and has a strong presence in automotive hubs across the region. The organization has been delivering innovative solutions in digital cockpit, electrification, autonomous vehicles, and connected car ecosystems through digital engineering, IoT, cloud, and data analytics. TCS also leverages Generative AI to accelerate product development with feature generation and testing in SDVs, enabling faster innovation and enhanced personalization.

Anupam Singhal, President and Business Group Head, Manufacturing, TCS, said, “The shift to software-defined vehicles marks a defining moment for the automotive industry. With the launch of these new centers, we are deepening our commitment to support OEMs in building the next generation of intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles. This expansion is a key milestone in our journey toward Future-Ready Mobility—where software, engineering, and design, backed by AI, converge to deliver safer, more personalized, and continuously enriching experiences for drivers and passengers.”

TCS’ presence in Europe enhances its position in the global automotive value chain by leveraging local talent and expertise, fostering closer collaboration with clients, and improving customer satisfaction. TCS has a long-standing commitment to serving as a trusted IT partner for European enterprises, with a presence in the region for over 45 years. TCS Europe has over 15,000 employees.

Throughout this journey, TCS has driven growth and transformation for some of Europe’s leading multinational companies in banking and financial services, manufacturing, telecom, retail, travel, logistics, and more. With a diverse and agile workforce operating from 62 offices across Europe, TCS continues to be a strategic transformation partner, empowering businesses to navigate change and achieve sustained success.

SOURCE: TCS