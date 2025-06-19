Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars

Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic engineering supplier by Volvo Cars, marking a significant expansion of their long-standing relationship

Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic supplier by Volvo Cars – a milestone that reinforces Tata Technologies commitment towards #EngineeringASoftwareDefinedFuture by innovating smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions for global automotive companies.

Volvo Cars, renowned for pioneering automotive safety and sustainability, is reimagining mobility through electrification, software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences. It has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions for sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.

Tata Technologies, with its expertise in turnkey product engineering and digital transformation, will now play a broader role in this journey. Building on a trusted relationship, this expanded partnership will focus on product engineering, embedded software solutions, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) services. Tata Technologies will support Volvo Cars from its global delivery hubs including Gothenburg—its Automotive Centre of Excellence—as well as India, Romania, and Poland.

Commenting on the collaboration, Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said, “We are delighted by the trust that Volvo Cars has shown in our capabilities by providing newer opportunities to collaborate and scale our relationship. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers worldwide. Aligned with our vision of engineering a better world, we’re excited to support Volvo’s ambitions of crafting intelligent vehicles that enhance safety, sustainability, and user experience”.

The collaboration enhances Volvo Cars’ global engineering capacity, tapping into Tata Technologies’ deep domain expertise, scalable delivery models, and proven excellence in automotive transformation.

From Code to Road — Together, we are engineering the future of smarter, safer, and greener vehicles.

SOURCE: Tata Technologies