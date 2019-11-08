Tata Steel partners with Tata Motors to introduce Tigor EVs for employee transportation in Jamshedpur

As part of its Go-Green initiative, Tata Steel has taken the lead to introduce a fleet of electric vehicles for its employee transportation in Jamshedpur. The company has partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 40 Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs). The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors’ team to Tata Steel officials, at the company’s plant in Jamshedpur. With this, the company intends to cut down on the carbon emission and motivate its employees to switch to green public commuting habits.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Steel on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet in Jamshedpur. We are confident that the Tigor EV will comprehensively address the mobility needs of the firm in an economical and ecofriendly manner. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions.

SOURCE: Tata Motors