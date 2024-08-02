Tata Punch becomes the fastest to cross 4 lakh sales milestone among SUVs

Ranks as India’s #1 car in FY25*

Tata Motors, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, is thrilled to announce that the Tata Punch has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the fastest to cross 4 Lakh sales milestone among SUVs, in just 34 months. Launched in October 2021, the Tata Punch introduced India to the sub compact SUV category. With its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position, the Punch is a stunning bold SUV that provides an exhilarating driving experience while smoothly navigating the diverse Indian terrains. Demonstrating the same, the Tata Punch emerged as one of the first front-wheel drive SUV to conquer the unpredictable peak of Sandakphu. Manoeuvring its way through the steep gradients, it proved its SUV capability to the world and truly punched above its weight, beating all the odds.

Ahead of its launch, the Punch received the coveted GNCAP 5-star rating with the highest adult occupant protection rating points achieved by any vehicle at that time. In August 2022, the Punch set a new benchmark in the industry, by becoming the first SUV to achieve the 1 Lakh sales milestone in a span of just 10 months. Ever since, the journey to next 1 Lakh has narrowed with the 2 Lakh milestone being clocked in the next 9 months, shortly followed by the 3 Lakh milestone in 7 months.

Furthermore, while the launch of the Punch iCNG in 2023 – First SUV with Tata Motors’ innovative twin-cylinder technology with a no compromise boot space, disrupted the market, the introduction of the Punch.ev in January 2024 boosted the sales even further by making it accessible to a larger customer base in multiple drivetrains.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products. With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint. We are elated that the Punch has resonated so well with the Indian consumers and has progressively found a loyal customer base, who have become its biggest brand ambassadors. We take great pride in crossing this milestone and are confident that the next 1 Lakh will be achieved even faster.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors