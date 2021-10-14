Tata Punch achieves 5 star rating for adult protection

The Tata Punch has achieved a five star rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in Global NCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.

The Tata Punch was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. The Punch can be improved by equipping the model with standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side head impact protection systems as standard, and 3 point belts in all seating positions. It is important to highlight once again Tata’s decision to install both child occupant’s as rearward facing, demonstrating that this position offers the best safety option as both child dummies received good protection.

The Punch was tested in compliance with the requirements of Global NCAP’s voluntary test procedure. (*)

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“Tata has once again achieved a top safety rating for adult protection and four stars for children in a new and popular model category. This voluntary test result confirms the direction of Tata’s journey towards safer cars for India. Our test procedures demonstrate Tata’s progress in becoming one of the safety leaders in the Indian market with our current protocols. As the protocols evolve to include electronic stability control (ESC), side impact head protection and pedestrian protection, we would encourage Tata to maintain this leadership position.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“We are obviously delighted with Tata’s safety result in this voluntary test. Global NCAP encourages manufacturers to participate in our programme on a voluntary basis to help create a market for safety. It is very satisfying to see leading manufacturers like Tata and Mahindra engage so positively with our #SaferCarsforIndia agenda.

“It remains disappointing that not all car makers in the Indian market have such a strong commitment to safety improvements.”