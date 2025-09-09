Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. unveil India’s largest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub on World EV Day

Marks their first co-branded high speed charging hub in Mumbai, inaugurated near Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Tata Power, India’s largest vertically integrated power company and the country’s leading EV charging provider, joined hands with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, to inaugurate Mumbai’s first premium, large-scale EV charging hub under the TATA.ev MegaCharger initiative.

On the World EV day, this co-branded mega EV charging hub was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power and Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Strategically located near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the premises of The Leela Mumbai Hotel, the TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is designed to serve the city’s diverse mix of EV users— from private car owners to taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and logistics operators. This prime location also allows this MegaCharger hub cater to the city’s business and tourists’ footfall, making clean mobility accessible to frequent flyers, hotel guests, and professionals in the bustling Andheri–Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)–South Mumbai corridor.

Equipped with eight fast DC chargers with speeds up to 120 kW, the facility offers 16 charging bays, making it one of the city’s largest and most advanced charging stations. Allowing 16 EVs to charge simultaneously, this hub eliminates long wait times, ensuring a seamless user experience even during peak hours.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power said, “The launch of this fast-charging hub, developed in collaboration with Tata Motors, reflects our integrated approach to driving India’s green mobility transition. Strategically located and powered entirely by renewable energy, it sets a benchmark for future-ready EV infrastructure. As we roll out similar hubs in major cities, Tata Power remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering clean energy solutions and accelerating large-scale EV adoption across the country.”

This MegaCharger hub is adding to the 1000 + green charging points already deployed by Tata Power across Mumbai.

Commenting on the inauguration of the latest TATA.ev MegaCharger, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution – not only by delivering world-class electric vehicles, but also by supporting the development of a strong charging ecosystem. Our long-standing partnership with Tata Power has been instrumental in incubating and scaling India’s EV charging ecosystem. The inauguration of this TATA.ev MegaCharger – the first of many such joint installations – is a significant milestone in our mission to grow widespread, fast and reliable charging infrastructure in India. We look forward to scaling this partnership further to further empower EV owners across India.”

This charging hub is also a part of the ever-increasing TATA.ev MegaCharger network – a flagship initiative of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. TATA.ev MegaChargers are open to all EV users, and offer exclusive benefits for TATA.ev customers, including an exclusive discount of up to 25% and priority access to the charger. These charging services will be seamlessly accessible through the Tata Power EZ Charge App (4 lakh registered users on Tata Power EZ charge app) and will be available soon on the iRA.ev Connected Car app for TATA.ev owners.

The launch reinforces Tata Power’s pioneering role in embedding sustainability into daily life under its ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ movement. With over 5,500 public and captive EV charging points, more than 1.4 lakh home chargers, and 1,200+ bus charging points across 630+ cities (1000+ charging points – Mumbai presence) and towns, Tata Power has built India’s most extensive EV charging network. This infrastructure covers highways, airports, tourist destinations, malls, residential societies, and commercial zones—supporting every category of EV user. By 2030, Tata Power aims to scale to 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000 public charging points, laying the foundation for a truly green mobility ecosystem.

SOURCE: Tata Motors