Tata Motors wins order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Vijayanand Travels

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Vijayanand Travels. The state-of-the-art Magna buses, known for their superior design and advanced features, will be delivered to Vijayanand Travels in a phased manner, in accordance with the agreed contract terms. These fully built BS6 diesel buses are set to redefine the standards of comfort, fuel efficiency, and reliability in the inter-city transportation sector.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tata Motors and induct their state-of-the-art Magna buses into our fleet. These buses align perfectly with our vision of offering a comfortable and reliable travel experience to our valued passengers. We are particularly interested in the Magna buses’ advanced comfort features which will help to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers and our drivers. We look forward to working with them to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience and to a successful partnership with Tata Motors.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are excited to partner with Vijayanand Travels and provide them with our best-in-class Magna buses. This order further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that our buses will not only meet, but exceed the expectations of Vijayanand Travels and its esteemed passengers. We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable vehicles to the transportation industry, engineered specifically as per the customers’ needs. We are confident that our partnership will be a fruitful one for both parties.”

The 13.5-metre Tata Motors Magna bus is equipped with the futuristic Cummins 6-cylinder engine which delivers exceptional performance. ABS and anti-roll bar provide passengers with total peace of mind while the parabolic leaf-spring and rear air suspension guarantee superior comfort throughout the journey. The bus is equipped with advanced technological amenities like a gear shift advisor and Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connectivity system. Tata Motors is committed to quality as well as, unparalleled passenger comfort, exceptional fuel efficiency, and economical total cost of ownership. Tata Motors Magna bus comes with a warranty of 4 years / 4 lakh kilometres.

