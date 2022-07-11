Tata Motors to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from today

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price hike of its passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price hike of its passenger vehicles. A weighted average increase in price of 0.55% will come into effect starting today, across the range, depending upon the variant and model.

The company has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimized price hike.

For more information on the products, please visit – https://cars.tatamotors.com/.

SOURCE: Tata Motors