Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer announced today that it will take a price increase of up to 3% across its passenger vehicles portfolio, including EVs.

Effective January, 2025, the price increase will vary depending on model and variant, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input costs and inflation.

SOURCE: Tata Motors