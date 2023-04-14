Tata Motors to increase prices of its passenger vehicles, effective May 1st, 2023

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer today announced that it will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023.

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer today announced that it will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.

SOURCE: Tata Motors