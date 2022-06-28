Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st July 2022

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 1.5-2.5%, will come into effect from 1st July 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant.

While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike.

SOURCE: Tata Motors