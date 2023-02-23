Tata Motors: The Iconic #DARK range now comes with ‘Top of the Line’ enhancements

Made feature rich with ADAS, a Larger 26.03 cm Infotainment Screen and an all-new Adaptive User Interface*

Following the blockbuster response received at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today, announced the arrival of its new league of #DARK** products. Enhancing its successful SUV range even further, this new series comprises of a more upmarket rendition of India’s no. 1 SUV – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV – the Harrier, and its flagship SUV – the Safari.

Extending the lineage of the iconic #DARK philosophy, these new products are enhanced with the most premium features seen yet, in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a desirable larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, the #DARK range promises to be the best companion for a progressive customer who wants to make a statement. Further complimenting the already established strong design, these SUVs exude dynamism through the newly added Carnelian Red highlights, giving its customers an exclusive feel of premium-ness combined with a bold look. Launched at an attractive price point (All-India, ex-showroom price), the new #DARK range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines. Customers can now experience and book their favorite #DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of INR 30,000.

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player”

*New Features also available in other colours, depending on the model and variant. Please refer to the website for more details

**Read as Red DARK

SOURCE: Tata Motors