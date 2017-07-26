Tata Motors strengthens presence in Philippines with the launch of its range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and among the top ten globally, launched a range of commercial vehicles in Philippines. The company is making headway in the Philippines market through a distribution agreement with local partners Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc., an important business conglomerate engaged in the local distribution of motor vehicles. Through this partnership, Tata Motors will commence the supply of its commercial vehicle brands – the Tata Prima Range of Tractor Trailers and Tippers, the LPT range of Light, Medium and Heavy Trucks, SFC 407, and the Mini Trucks range of Ace and Super Ace.

Besides Philippines, Tata Motors commercial vehicles are present across several South-East Asian markets including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Head (International Business), Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “Philippines is one of our key markets in South-East Asia and we are delighted to be a part of one of the fastest growing ASEAN nations. With years of experience in the commercial vehicle business, we at Tata Motors have analyzed and understood our customers well and are dedicated to providing them with best-in-class products and services. We are confident that through our trusted partnership with Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc., we will be successful in establishing a long-term relationship with our customers.”

Mr. Jon Fernandez, Jr., President of Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc., said, “We, at Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc., are proud to partner with Tata Motors to offer customers with sturdy and reliable vehicles. We are looking forward to this new opportunity and are committed to catering to the commercial vehicle market with India’s largest and most trusted automobile brand here in the Philippines. We will closely work with Tata Motors to ensure customers here get the finest vehicles and services, that not only match their requirements but also their business needs.”

