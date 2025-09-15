Tata Motors strengthens EV ecosystem: 25,000 public chargers now available for electric SCVs

Signs MoUs with 13 Charging Point Operators for 25,000 more charge points in 12-months, with all charger locations visible on Fleet Edge for Effortless Navigation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a significant milestone in advancing zero-emission mobility: over 25,000 public charging stations are now installed and accessible to customers of electric small commercial vehicles (SCV). Strategically located across more than 150 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, these chargers span key logistics hubs, empowering last-mile delivery operators with enhanced range confidence, operational efficiency, and improved earnings.

To further accelerate charging infrastructure expansion, Tata Motors has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with 13 leading Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers over the next 12 months. All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access.

The MoUs have been signed with: A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric.

Announcing this, Mr. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head – SCVPU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Crossing the 25,000 public charging station mark is a pivotal milestone in our commitment to advancing electric cargo mobility and its enabling ecosystem. With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, we’re seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles. Our recently introduced Ace Pro EV is also gaining traction with its advanced capabilities tailored to evolving customer needs in urban and semi-urban cargo applications.”

“While we continue to innovate and deliver reliable, high-performance e-cargo vehicles, we remain equally focused on expanding infrastructure access through strategic collaborations. This partnership with India’s leading Charging Point Operators underscores our dedication to building a robust support network and enabling profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country.”

Tata Motors’ e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000—each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements. All Tata Motors commercial vehicles come with multiple load deck configurations and payload options, ensuring flexibility for varied business applications. Built for reliability and performance, they are rigorously tested across challenging terrains and operating conditions.

To enable high uptime and faster turnaround, Tata Motors has also established over 200 dedicated EV support centres across India, delivering dependable service and technical assistance to its growing customer base.

SOURCE: Tata Motors