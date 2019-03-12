Tata Motors signs an MoU with Wise Travel India (WTi Cabs) to supply Tigor EVs in Pune

Tata Motors, today announced the next milestone on its journey of driving electrification, through its partnership with Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd (WTi Cabs), to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Pune. WTi Cabs, one of the largest and the fastest growing company in People Ground Transportation space catering to B2B customers, will deploy the Tigor EVs in their fleet at Pune, reinforcing its commitment to service clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over by the Tata Motors team to Wise Travel India officials, at Concorde Motors, Baner, Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Electric Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to partner with WTi Cabs on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet running across Pune. We are confident that Punekars will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience. Tata Motors will continue to work towards offering green mobility solutions for customers.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ashok Vashist, CEO Wise Travel India Pvt Ltd, said, “Our business is based on our deep understanding of the opportunity in various people transportation verticals and customers’ expectations from such services. We are committed to support our client’s objective of providing world-class services. The inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will help us fulfil the aspirations of our customers economically and sustainably.”

Source: Tata Motors