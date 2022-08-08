Tata Motors showcases next-gen mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 3.0 for a safe, smart and sustainable tomorrow

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and the country’s leading passenger commercial mobility company, presents seven cutting-edge mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 3.0.

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and the country’s leading passenger commercial mobility company, presents seven cutting-edge mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 3.0. Scheduled from 5th to 6th August 2022 in Hyderabad, Tata Motors exhibits a robust product portfolio of passenger commercial vehicles across multiple fuel options at the third edition of India’s flagship bus and car travel show. Aligning itself with the ‘Towards safe, smart and sustainable passenger mobility’ theme at Prawaas 3.0, Tata Motors displays modern and sustainable solutions for both last-mile and long-haul mass mobility needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is delighted to participate in the latest edition of Prawaas. This has emerged as an excellent platform for showcasing new products and technology as well as providing possibilities for deeper collaboration between operators, business visitors and other stakeholders within this segment. This year’s theme vitally highlights the necessity of using emerging technology and innovation to make sustainable transportation a reality. As a pioneer in the industry, Tata Motors has always remained aligned to this vision, and our diverse and smart range of products come with varied clean fuel options, with their characteristic promise of safety, comfort and efficiency.”

Tata Motors’ vehicle range at Prawaas 3.0 features India’s first front engine 13.5-metre bus – the Magna sleeper coach for intercity and luxury travel. Alternate-fuel-powered vehicles at the exhibition include the Ultra Electric 9/9 bus specially designed for staff transportation, Starbus Long Range CNG and LPO 10.2 CNG AC school bus. The display also features a customisable Caravan with modern facilities that is ideal for luxurious leisure travel. The iconic Winger 9S and Magic Express, ideal for last-mile passenger transportation, feature unmatched comfort for both driver and passengers with ergonomic seating designs and spacious arrangements. Each of the showcased products offers the lowest total cost of operations with highest efficiency and profitability potential.

Tata Motors is committed towards the vision of clean and sustainable mobility solutions for the future. It has enacted decisive steps to promote alternate fuel technology. The most recent being its steps towards the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company is the first Indian vehicle manufacturer to have won an order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corporation. On the battery electric mobility front, Tata Motors is the market leader having delivered more than 715 Tata Motors’ e-buses in various cities of the country and have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres. The company also offers the widest range for CNG buses across categories ensuring lower operational costs and higher profitability for the operators.

Tata Motors’ passenger commercial vehicle range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. Fleet Edge provides an end-to-end connected experience for the customers with better control over their entire business operations.

Tata Motors’ top-of-the-line product portfolio at Prawaas 3.0:

Magna 13.5m sleeper coach

Ultra Electric 9/9

Starbus Long Range CNG

LPO 10.2 CNG AC school

Caravan

Winger 9S

Magic Express

SOURCE: Tata Motors