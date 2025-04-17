Tata Motors sets new record with highest patent filings in FY25

Driving the future of automotive excellence with 250 patent filings and 148 design applications

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, has achieved a significant milestone in FY25 by filing 250 patents and 148 design applications — it’s highest-ever in a single year. These filings encompass a broad spectrum of product and process innovations, aligning with key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS), as well as emerging technologies like Hydrogen-Based Vehicles and Fuel Cells. Additionally, they cover various vehicle systems, including battery, powertrain, body and trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control. The company also filed 81 copyright applications and secured 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total granted patents to 918.

Pioneering the Future of Mobility, Tata Motors continues to set the benchmark in automotive innovation with its cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. The record-breaking number of patents and design applications filed in FY25 underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing vehicle performance and safety. This proactive approach not only addresses future mobility challenges but also aligns with Tata Motors’ vision of creating a smarter, greener, and more connected world. These pioneering efforts have solidified Tata Motors’ position as a global leader in automotive innovation. In recognition of its excellence in intellectual property rights (IPR), Tata Motors received five prestigious accolades and honors in FY25, both in India & abroad.

Commenting on this achievement, Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer – Tata Motors stated, “Our innovation strategy is focused on delivering sustained value to customers while staying ahead of the industry shifts. This milestone reflects our continued pursuit of automotive excellence and reinforces our long-term vision of manufacturing greener, safer, and more efficient vehicles. With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we remain committed to supporting nation-building through cutting-edge solutions. Looking ahead, our efforts remain rooted in shaping the future of mobility, serving the evolving aspirations of our customers and communities alike.”

