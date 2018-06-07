Tata Motors rolls out a special offer across its passenger vehicles range to celebrate 150 years of the Tata Group

Commemorating 150 years of the Tata Group, the Tata Motors passenger vehicles business is extending a special, limited period offer, till 25th June. Reflecting on this group-wide celebration, this attractive offer will include benefits that are worth up to INR 1 Lakh,* provision of insurance at Re 1*, and a special exchange bonus* amongst many other exciting deals, thus making it an exciting proposition for the first-time-car buyers, this monsoon.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. S.N Barman, Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “Throughout the years, Tata Motors has continuously striven to meet the customers’ expectations and offer them with a joyous experience while purchasing a car. On the blissful occasion of the 150th anniversary of our Group, we wish to strengthen the bond of happiness amongst our customers through many beneficial offers this month.”

The Company is offering these benefits on the entire range of passenger vehicles, including the blockbuster TIAGO and its LEVEL NEX compact SUV – the NEXON. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business in the domestic market ended FY18 with a growth of 22%, compared to industry growth of 7%. The growth momentum continues in FY19 with a strong sales performance with an increase of 61% is sales, recorded in May 2018. With Turnaround 2.0, the Company strives towards a Sustainable Win in PVs by driving volumes and increasing market share.

*Terms and Conditions apply

