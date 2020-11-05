Tata Motors rolls out the 1,50,000th Nexon – India’s 1st GNCAP 5 Star Rated Car

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today celebrated the rollout of the 1,50,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Tata Nexon achieved the 1st 50,000 milestone on Sept’18, followed by the 1,00,000 on Sept’19 .

Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to road safety. As the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body in 2018, the Nexon has paved the way for other cars from Tata Motors like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in each of their respective segments.

Nexon has always been a star product for Tata Motors, creating new benchmarks for SUVs in the segment. With its revolutionary coupe inspired SUV design, floating infotainment screen and premium interiors, the Nexon has set new standards in terms of design in the segment. The powerful turbocharged engines combined with 209mm ground clearance have ensured that the Nexon has always been appreciated for its segment leading performance and driving dynamics.

The recently launched BS6 version has further helped establish Nexon, with its segment leading safety, design and performance. The Nexon continues to garner great response from customers and its demand has been consistently increasing leading to the highest ever sales in Oct 2020.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the company will be running a contest under the #Nexlevel150K campaign on social media to celebrate every customer’s journey with their Nexon, from the time of purchase to their ongoing experience with the vehicle. Best entries will stand a chance to meet KL Rahul, leading batsman and Vice- Captain of the Indian Cricket Team who is also the brand ambassador of Tata Nexon, along with a cash prize of INR. 1,50,000. There’s also signed merchandize, and gift vouchers up for grabs on this glorious occasion.

SOURCE: Tata Motors