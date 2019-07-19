Tata Motors rolls out the 100,000th Nexon from its Ranjangaon plant

Tata Motors today rolled out its 100,000th Tata Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility. The announcement comes in less than 22 months after the brand sold its first vehicle in September 2017.

This compact SUV has always been a customer favorite and having been crowned as India’s Safest car, NEXON has scaled new heights in sales, making it the 2nd most selling compact SUV in the past 1 year.

With its exciting coupe’ inspired design, premium three-tone interiors, 110 PS Turbocharged engines and various segment-first offerings like Multi-Drive modes (ECO | CITY | SPORT), 209mm ground clearance & Floating Infotainment with 8 speakers, NEXON created a benchmark in its category. In light of its superiority, NEXON became the most awarded compact SUV of 2018.

However, the biggest achievement for NEXON came with a full 5-star safety rating in the renowned Global NCAP crash test, making it India’s Safest Car. NEXON is the only car in India to have achieved this feat.

With the roll-out of the 100,000th Nexon, it gives Tata Motors immense confidence to continue building safer cars for our Indian customers.

SOURCE: Tata Motors