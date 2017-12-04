Tata Motors rolls out its end of the year ‘Mega Offer Max Celebration campaign’

Take Home a Tata car at just Re 1 down payment with savings of upto INR 1 lakh

To celebrate the end of the year, Tata Motors has launched its ‘Mega Offer Max Celebration campaign’. As a part of this campaign, customers will get a once-in-lifetime opportunity to drive home a Tata car at a down payment of INR. 1 and enjoy savings of upto 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors has tied up with leading financiers and banks to offer upto 100% funding through attractive finance schemes on the passenger vehicles. This will be a great opportunity for customers to exchange their cars and enjoy the benefit of huge savings.

The saving offers include:

Models Hexa Tiago Tigor Zest Storme Ex – Showroom price, starts at 11.9 lakhs 3.27 lakhs 4.63 lakhs 5.31 lakhs 10.53 lakhs Total December benefits upto (to vary depending on variants) 78000 26000 32000 68000 100000

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, “Tata Motors continuously strives to understand customer needs and offers them a delightful experience. The customers gave an extremely encouraging response to all our cars during this festive season. We want to enhance this positive sentiment further through the end of the year Mega Offer Max Celebration campaign. This December, our customers can drive home a Tata Car at a down payment of INR. 1 through our attractive finance offers. At the same time they will enjoy huge savings on our cars upto INR. 1 lakh (depending on the variant) through our insurance scheme at INR. 1 and exchange bonus.”

