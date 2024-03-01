Tata Motors registered total sales of 86,406 units in February 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2024 stood at 86,406 vehicles, compared to 79,705 units during February 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|February 2024
|February 2023
|% Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|84,834
|78,006
|9%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2024
|February 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|10,091
|11,868
|-15%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,083
|5,426
|-6%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,692
|3,632
|29%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|13,701
|14,218
|-4%
|CV Domestic
|33,567
|35,144
|-4%
|CV IB
|1,518
|1,421
|7%
|Total CV
|35,085
|36,565
|-4%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,227 units, compared to 17,282 units in February 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,663 units compared to 17,928 units in February 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2024
|February 2023
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|51,267
|42,862
|20%
|PV IB
|54
|278
|-81%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|51,321
|43,140
|19%
|EV (IB+Domestic)
|6,923
|5,318
|30%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors