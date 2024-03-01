Tata Motors registered total sales of 86,406 units in February 2024

Total PV Sales of 51,321 units, 19% YoY, Total CV Sales of 35,085 units, -4% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2024 stood at 86,406 vehicles, compared to 79,705 units during February 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryFebruary 2024February 2023Change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales84,83478,0069%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryFebruary 2024February 2023Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks10,09111,868-15%
ILMCV Trucks5,0835,426-6%
Passenger Carriers4,6923,63229%
SCV cargo and pickup13,70114,218-4%
CV Domestic33,56735,144-4%
CV IB1,5181,4217%
Total CV35,08536,565-4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,227 units, compared to 17,282 units in February 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,663 units compared to 17,928 units in February 2023.

 Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryFebruary 2024February 2023Growth
Y-o-Y
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)51,26742,86220%
PV IB54278-81%
Total PV (includes EV)51,32143,14019%
EV (IB+Domestic)6,9235,31830%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

