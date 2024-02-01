Tata Motors registered total sales of 86,125 units in January 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2024 stood at 86,125 vehicles, compared to 81,069 units during January 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|January 2024
|January 2023
|%Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|84,276
|79,681
|6%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|January 2024
|January 2023
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|HCV Trucks
|8,906
|9,994
|-11%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,743
|4,755
|0%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,872
|2,851
|36%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|13,122
|14,094
|-7%
|CV Domestic
|30,643
|31,694
|-3%
|CV IB
|1,449
|1,086
|33%
|Total CV
|32,092
|32,780
|-2%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,440 units, compared to 14,716 units in January 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,972 units compared to 15,057 units in January 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|January 2024
|January 2023
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|53,633
|47,987
|12%
|PV IB
|400
|302
|32%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|54,033
|48,289
|12%
|EV (IB+Domestic)
|6,979
|4,133
|69%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors