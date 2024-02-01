Tata Motors registered total sales of 86,125 units in January 2024

Total PV Sales of 54,033 units, 12% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2024 stood at 86,125 vehicles, compared to 81,069 units during January 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category January 2024 January 2023 %Change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 84,276 79,681 6%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category January 2024 January 2023 Growth

Y-o-Y HCV Trucks 8,906 9,994 -11% ILMCV Trucks 4,743 4,755 0% Passenger Carriers 3,872 2,851 36% SCV cargo and pickup 13,122 14,094 -7% CV Domestic 30,643 31,694 -3% CV IB 1,449 1,086 33% Total CV 32,092 32,780 -2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,440 units, compared to 14,716 units in January 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,972 units compared to 15,057 units in January 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category January 2024 January 2023 Growth

Y-o-Y Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 53,633 47,987 12% PV IB 400 302 32% Total PV (includes EV) 54,033 48,289 12% EV (IB+Domestic) 6,979 4,133 69%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors