Tata Motors registered total sales of 86,125 units in January 2024

Total PV Sales of 54,033 units, 12% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2024 stood at 86,125 vehicles, compared to 81,069 units during January 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryJanuary 2024January 2023%Change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales84,27679,6816%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryJanuary 2024January 2023Growth
Y-o-Y
HCV Trucks8,9069,994-11%
ILMCV Trucks4,7434,7550%
Passenger Carriers3,8722,85136%
SCV cargo and pickup13,12214,094-7%
CV Domestic30,64331,694-3%
CV IB1,4491,08633%
Total CV32,09232,780-2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,440 units, compared to 14,716 units in January 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,972 units compared to 15,057 units in January 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryJanuary 2024January 2023Growth
Y-o-Y
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)53,63347,98712%
PV IB40030232%
Total PV (includes EV)54,03348,28912%
EV (IB+Domestic)6,9794,13369%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

