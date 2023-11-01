Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,954 units in October 2023

Total CV Sales of 34,317 units, +4% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2023 stood at 82,954 vehicles, compared to 78,335 units during October 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryOctober 2023October 2022%Change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales80,82576,5376%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryOctober 2023October 2022Growth
Y-o-Y
HCV Trucks10,2049,25310%
ILMCV Trucks5,3514,69014%
Passenger Carriers2,5141,75943%
SCV cargo and pickup14,41915,618-8%
CV Domestic32,48831,3204%
CV IB1,8291,59215%
Total CV34,31732,9124%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,211 units, compared to 13,251 units in October 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,048 units compared to 13,940 units in October 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryOctober 2023October 2022Growth
Y-o-Y
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)48,33745,2177%
PV IB30020646%
Total PV (includes EV)48,63745,4237%
EV (IB+Domestic)5,4654,27728%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

