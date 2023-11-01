Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,954 units in October 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2023 stood at 82,954 vehicles, compared to 78,335 units during October 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|October 2023
|October 2022
|%Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|80,825
|76,537
|6%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2023
|October 2022
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|HCV Trucks
|10,204
|9,253
|10%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,351
|4,690
|14%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,514
|1,759
|43%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,419
|15,618
|-8%
|CV Domestic
|32,488
|31,320
|4%
|CV IB
|1,829
|1,592
|15%
|Total CV
|34,317
|32,912
|4%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,211 units, compared to 13,251 units in October 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,048 units compared to 13,940 units in October 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2023
|October 2022
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|48,337
|45,217
|7%
|PV IB
|300
|206
|46%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|48,637
|45,423
|7%
|EV (IB+Domestic)
|5,465
|4,277
|28%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors