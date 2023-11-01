Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,954 units in October 2023

Total CV Sales of 34,317 units, +4% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2023 stood at 82,954 vehicles, compared to 78,335 units during October 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category October 2023 October 2022 %Change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 80,825 76,537 6%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category October 2023 October 2022 Growth

Y-o-Y HCV Trucks 10,204 9,253 10% ILMCV Trucks 5,351 4,690 14% Passenger Carriers 2,514 1,759 43% SCV cargo and pickup 14,419 15,618 -8% CV Domestic 32,488 31,320 4% CV IB 1,829 1,592 15% Total CV 34,317 32,912 4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,211 units, compared to 13,251 units in October 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,048 units compared to 13,940 units in October 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category October 2023 October 2022 Growth

Y-o-Y Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 48,337 45,217 7% PV IB 300 206 46% Total PV (includes EV) 48,637 45,423 7% EV (IB+Domestic) 5,465 4,277 28%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

