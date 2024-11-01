Tata Motors registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2024 stood at 82,682 vehicles, compared to 82,954 units during October 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|October 2024
|October 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|80,839
|80,825
|0%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2024
|October 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|10,024
|10,204
|-2%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,836
|5,351
|9%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,835
|2,514
|13%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,013
|14,419
|-3%
|CV Domestic
|32,708
|32,488
|1%
|CV IB
|1,551
|1,829
|-15%
|Total CV
|34,259
|34,317
|0%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared to 15,211 units in October 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units in October 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2024
|October 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|48,131
|48,337
|0%
|PV IB
|292
|300
|-3%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|48,423
|48,637
|0%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,355
|5,465
|-2%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors