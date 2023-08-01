Tata Motors registered total sales of 80,633 units in July 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 80,633 vehicles, compared to 81,790 units during July 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|July 2023
|July 2022
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|78,844
|78,978
|0%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2023
|July 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|8502
|7473
|14%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4899
|5524
|-11%
|Passenger Carriers
|4292
|3454
|24%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|13523
|15022
|-10%
|CV Domestic
|31216
|31473
|-1%
|CV IB
|1728
|2681
|-36%
|Total CV
|32944
|34154
|-4%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,291 units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units in July 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2023
|July 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|47628
|47505
|0%
|PV IB
|61
|131
|-53%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|47689
|47636
|0%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|6329
|4151
|53%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors