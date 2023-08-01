Tata Motors registered total sales of 80,633 units in July 2023

Total PV Sales of 47,689 units, total CV Sales of 32,944 units

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 80,633 vehicles, compared to 81,790 units during July 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category July 2023 July 2022 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 78,844 78,978 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category July 2023 July 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 8502 7473 14% ILMCV Trucks 4899 5524 -11% Passenger Carriers 4292 3454 24% SCV cargo and pickup 13523 15022 -10% CV Domestic 31216 31473 -1% CV IB 1728 2681 -36% Total CV 32944 34154 -4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,291 units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units in July 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category July 2023 July 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47628 47505 0% PV IB 61 131 -53% Total PV (includes EV) 47689 47636 0% EV (IB + Domestic) 6329 4151 53%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

