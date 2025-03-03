Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,344 units in February 2025

Total CV Sales of 32,533 units, -7% YoY, Total PV Sales of 46,811 units, -9% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2025 stood at 79,344 vehicles, compared to 86,406 units during February 2024.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category February 2025 February 2024 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 77,232 84,834 -9%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category February 2025 February 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 9,892 10,091 -2% ILMCV Trucks 5,652 5,083 11% Passenger Carriers 4,355 4,692 -7% SCV cargo and pickup 10,898 13,701 -20% CV Domestic 30,797 33,567 -8% CV IB 1,736 1,518 14% Total CV 32,533 35,085 -7%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,940 units, compared to 16,227 units in February 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,693 units compared to 16,663 units in February 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category February 2025 February 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 46,435 51,267 -9% PV IB 376 54 596% Total PV (includes EV) 46,811 51,321 -9% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,343 6,923 -23%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors