Tata Motors registered total sales of 79,344 units in February 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2025 stood at 79,344 vehicles, compared to 86,406 units during February 2024.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|February 2025
|February 2024
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|77,232
|84,834
|-9%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|9,892
|10,091
|-2%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,652
|5,083
|11%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,355
|4,692
|-7%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|10,898
|13,701
|-20%
|CV Domestic
|30,797
|33,567
|-8%
|CV IB
|1,736
|1,518
|14%
|Total CV
|32,533
|35,085
|-7%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in February 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,940 units, compared to 16,227 units in February 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in February 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,693 units compared to 16,663 units in February 2024.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|46,435
|51,267
|-9%
|PV IB
|376
|54
|596%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|46,811
|51,321
|-9%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,343
|6,923
|-23%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors