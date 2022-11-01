Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, grows by 15% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryOctober 2022 October 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales76,53765,15117%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryOctober 2022 October 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV9,8607,64429%
I&LCV4,0835,599-27%
Passenger Carriers1,75995884%
SCV cargo and pickup15,61817,025-8%
Total CV Domestic31,32031,2260%
CV IB15922,448-35%
Total CV32,91233,674-2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryOctober 2022 October 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic45,21733,92533%
PV IB206230-10%
Total PV (includes EV)45,42334,15533%
EV (IB + Domestic)4,2771,660158%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct’22.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

